BRIEF-CrowdStrike closes $100 mln series D financing round
* CrowdStrike Inc says financing led by existing investor Accel Source text for Eikon:
May 26 Axa Sa says
* head of Latin America and Mediterranean region Jean-Laurent Granier will leave company by June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012