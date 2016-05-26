BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
May 26 Nikkei:
* Park24's interim pretax profit apparently climbed roughly 17 pct in the November-April half to just over 9 bln yen - Nikkei
* Park24's sales probably rose 7 pct to 93 billion yen in the November-April half - Nikkei
* For full year ending in October, Park24's pretax profit likely will grow 13 pct to a record 21 bln yen on a 7 pct sales increase to 192 bln yen - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1WmZTO3) Further company coverage:
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012