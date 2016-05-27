BRIEF-Attilan Group says board is of opinion that co will be able to operate as going concern
* "Board is of opinion that company will be able to operate as going concern"
May 26 Pacific Exploration And Production Corp :
* $500 million of debtor-in-possession financing to be provided as part of restructuring transaction
* announces restructuring update,approval of consensual resolution with IFC and CCAA court approval of stay of proceedings extension
* Will be able to continue to pay all of suppliers, trade partners and contractors of subsidiaries across jurisdictions
* Restructuring transaction will reduce debt, improve liquidity, and best position company to navigate current oil price
* Ontario superior court approved an extension of stay of proceedings until August 26, 2016
* Says during period, company intends to complete its u.s. $500 mln debtor-in-possession financing
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.