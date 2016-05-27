BRIEF-Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap Q1 rental income slightly up at NOK 681 million
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME NOK 681 MILLION VERSUS NOK 635 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 27 Mittel SpA :
* Reported on Thursday H1 2015/2016 net loss of 8.2 million euros ($9.18 million) versus loss of 8.0 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue 3.1 million euros versus 12.7 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME NOK 681 MILLION VERSUS NOK 635 MILLION YEAR AGO
MILAN, May 23 Italy's Treasury has hired Banca IMI and UniCredit to buy back through a syndicate of banks a "BTP Italia" inflation-linked bond worth a total of 22.4 billion euros ($25 billion) that it would otherwise have to repay in full in November this year.