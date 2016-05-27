BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunshine Laser & Electronics Technology completes private placement
May 27 Gigas Hosting SA :
* Reported on Thursday Q1 revenue up 42 percent at 1.1 million euros versus year ago
* Q1 EBITDA up 4 percent at 73,424 euros versus year ago
* Q1 net loss at 92,250 euros
* Says Q1 revenue and EBITDA amount to 20 percent and 18 percent respectively of the amounts Gigas Hosting expects to reach by the end of FY 2016
* SIGNIFICANT LARGE-SCALE ORDER: 3D MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY FOR SURFACE QUALITY OF TOUCHSCREENS