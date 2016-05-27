May 27 Maersk Drilling, a unit in A.P.
Moller-Maersk :
* Says has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire
the newbuild harsh environment jack-up rig, from a subsidiary of
Hercules Offshore and with immediate delivery from Jurong
Shipyard in Singapore
* Says according to the agreement, Maersk Drilling assumes
the right to take delivery of the rig and Maersk Drilling
settles the final payment of approx. $190 million with Jurong
* Says after delivery, the rig will be mobilised to the
North Sea to commence a five-year drilling contract with Maersk
Oil and its partners, BP and JX Nippon, on the Culzean gas field
offshore UK.
* Says the value of the five-year drilling contract is
approx. $420 million, including a mobilisation fee of $9 million
For more on the company, click on
(Copenhagen newsroom)