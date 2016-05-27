BRIEF-Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap Q1 rental income slightly up at NOK 681 million
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME NOK 681 MILLION VERSUS NOK 635 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 27 Jeudan A/S :
* Reported on Thursday Q1 revenue of 298 million Danish crowns ($45 million) versus 308 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBVAT (result before interest and value adjustments) 141 million crowns versus 137 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax loss 287 million crowns versus loss 257 million crowns year ago
* Maintains FY guidance - still sees 2016 EBVAT of 550 million - 590 million crowns, based on revenue of about 1.2 billion Danish crowns
($1 = 6.6449 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
