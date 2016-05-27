BRIEF-India's DCM Shriram Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 241.9 million rupees versus 239.8 million rupees year ago
May 27 Wntresearch AB :
* Q1 pre-tax loss 2.1 million Swedish crowns ($253,393.67) versus loss 1.0 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating revenue 0.7 million crowns versus 2.6 million crowns year ago Source text: bit.ly/1VlbUT0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2875 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 241.9 million rupees versus 239.8 million rupees year ago
By Ambar Warrick May 23 Southeast Asian stock markets were cautious on Tuesday as they consolidated recent gains, with the region relatively unaffected by an explosion in the English city of Manchester that left at least 22 people dead, including children. A suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande late on Monday, just two-and-a-half weeks before an election that British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to wi