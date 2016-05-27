May 27 Gaming Corps AB :

* Reported on Thursday Q1 net sales of 21,000 Swedish crowns versus 0 crowns year ago

* Q1 EBITDA loss 6.2 million Swedish crowns ($745,000) versus 3.0 million crowns year ago

* Says sales of first episode of the company's game The Descendant, launched on March 24, was far below expectation

($1 = 8.2968 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)