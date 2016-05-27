BRIEF-Isra Vision receives order for delivery of 3D inspection systems for touchscreens
* SIGNIFICANT LARGE-SCALE ORDER: 3D MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY FOR SURFACE QUALITY OF TOUCHSCREENS
May 27 Gaming Corps AB :
* Reported on Thursday Q1 net sales of 21,000 Swedish crowns versus 0 crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss 6.2 million Swedish crowns ($745,000) versus 3.0 million crowns year ago
* Says sales of first episode of the company's game The Descendant, launched on March 24, was far below expectation
* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of parent RMB238.469 million , up 78 percent