BRIEF-Touchstone could not reach agreement over potential deal with IP
* Notes announcement of IP Group and confirms that touchstone was approached by IP Group regarding a potential combination
May 27 Grupo Ezentis SA :
* Said on Friday to propose three private share offers amounting to 1.8 million euros ($2.01 million) to compensate credits
* To run two private offers of total 3.6 million shares at a premium of 0.0084 euro per share
* To run one private offer of 0.5 million shares at a premium of 0.0179 euros per share
* All shares have nominal value of 0.3 euros per share
* Offers allow incomplete subscription
