May 27 Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Said on Friday to propose three private share offers amounting to 1.8 million euros ($2.01 million) to compensate credits

* To run two private offers of total 3.6 million shares at a premium of 0.0084 euro per share

* To run one private offer of 0.5 million shares at a premium of 0.0179 euros per share

* All shares have nominal value of 0.3 euros per share

* Offers allow incomplete subscription

