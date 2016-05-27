BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical to acquire stake in US firm Occulo Holdings
* Says it signs agreement to acquire 36.6 percent stake in U.S. firm Occulo Holdings for $12 million
May 27 Hamlet Pharma AB :
* Says 98 pct of about 2.8 million TO 1 warrants issued by the company in connection with its listing in 2015 was exercised
* Exercise of warrants generates proceeds of about 11.6 million Swedish crowns after deduction of issue costs of 0.5 million crowns
Source text: bit.ly/22r8dw4
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signs agreement to acquire 36.6 percent stake in U.S. firm Occulo Holdings for $12 million
May 23Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd : * Says it completes acquisition of Henan-based medicine unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/0n3fo7 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)