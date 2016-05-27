May 27 Hamlet Pharma AB :

* Says 98 pct of about 2.8 million TO 1 warrants issued by the company in connection with its listing in 2015 was exercised

* Exercise of warrants generates proceeds of about 11.6 million Swedish crowns after deduction of issue costs of 0.5 million crowns

Source text: bit.ly/22r8dw4

