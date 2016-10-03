Oct 3 Trencor Ltd :

* Trading statement, delayed interim results in respect of the six months ended June 30, 2016 & cautionary announcement

* Poor economic conditions experienced in global container industry have had a detrimental effect on results for six months ended June 30

* Sees HY headline loss per share 206 cents - 227 cents versus 278 cents profit year ago

* Sees adjusted headline loss of 196 - 217 cents per share for six months ended June 30, 2016 versus profit of 264 cents year earlier

* Impact of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd bankruptcy on Trencor is currently being assessed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)