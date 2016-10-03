Oct 3 (Reuters) -
* Investment Association says mutual fund sales in the UK
bounce back in August after Brexit slump, total assets now at
more than 1 trillion pounds.
* Net retail sales of 1.7 billion pounds in August.
* Fixed Income was the best selling asset class with sales
over 1.2 billion pounds.
* Mixed Asset funds were the second best-selling with net
retail sales of 412 million pounds.
* Money Market funds were the third best-selling with net
retail sales of 200 million pounds.
* Property funds saw a small net retail inflow of 1 million
pounds.
* Equity funds saw a net retail outflow of 629 million
pounds.
* Targeted Absolute Return was the most popular sector with
sales of 480 million pounds.
(Reporting By Simon Jessop)