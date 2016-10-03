Oct 3 Mail.ru Group Limited says:

* Signed an agreement on Sept. 30 to buy 100 percent of mobile games developer Pixonic, best known for War Robots.

* The transaction is an all cash deal for $30 million, with $20 million upfront and $10 million deferred and based on ongoing KPI's.

* In FY 2015 Pixonic had revenues of 456 million roubles, in H1 2016 Pixonic had revenues of 619 million roubles, and in both periods Pixonic was broadly EBITDA neutral. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)