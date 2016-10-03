BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Oct 3 Garden Fresh Restaurant Corp:
* Garden fresh reaches agreement with lenders to restructure debt
* Filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 protection
* Expects to emerge from Chapter 11 process by December 5
* To close between 20 and 30 underperforming restaurants Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information