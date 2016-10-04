Oct 4 Prochnik SA :

* Said on Monday that its turnover in Sept. reached 5.1 million zlotys ($1.3 million), up 44 percent year on year

* Gross retail margin for September was 48.4 percent versus 52.7 percent year on year

