Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 15
ZURICH, May 15 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Oct 4Makora Krosnienska Huta Szkla SA :
* Said on Monday it had completed allocation of E series shares
* A total of 23,572,500 series E shares had been allocated at a price of 0.40 zloty per share
* All shares under the offer had been allocated
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 15 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
PARIS, May 15 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.