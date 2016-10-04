Oct 4 Eurocent SA :

* Said on Monday that resolved to launch a new bond program

* The total nominal value of the bonds to be issued will not exceed 8.0 million zlotys ($2.1 million)

* Under the new program, Eurocent will issue no more than 8,000 series G three-year bonds of the nominal value of 1,000 zlotys each and a fixed interest rate of 7.5 pct per annum

($1 = 3.8382 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)