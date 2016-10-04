Singapore private home sales in April doubles from year earlier
SINGAPORE, May 15 Sales in Singapore of private homes by developers more than doubled in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
Oct 4 Eurocent SA :
* Said on Monday that resolved to launch a new bond program
* The total nominal value of the bonds to be issued will not exceed 8.0 million zlotys ($2.1 million)
* Under the new program, Eurocent will issue no more than 8,000 series G three-year bonds of the nominal value of 1,000 zlotys each and a fixed interest rate of 7.5 pct per annum
Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8382 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SINGAPORE, May 15 Sales in Singapore of private homes by developers more than doubled in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events