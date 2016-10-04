STOCKHOLM Oct 4 Per Norlander, an Ericsson union representative for Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers, tells Reuters:

** "We know politicians want to be notified and the company probably wants to go out with some kind of notification, but there are no results from the negotiations."

** Swedish public service broadcaster SVT reported late on Monday Ericsson would announce a cost cutting package on Tuesday

** Some 3,000 to 4,000 jobs at Ericsson in Sweden may be cut, SVT said citing unnamed sources

