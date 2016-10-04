Oct 4 Syngenta Ag :

* Co has invested a combined total of $240 million in two plants in Brazil and one in Switzerland

* Syngenta expands production capacity in Brazil and Switzerland

* In Formosa, site will raise its production capacity from 400,000 to 1.6 million bags of corn per year