UPDATE 3-Oil jumps after Saudis, Russia say supply cut to be extended to March 2018
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market
Oct 4 Syngenta Ag :
* Co has invested a combined total of $240 million in two plants in Brazil and one in Switzerland
* Syngenta expands production capacity in Brazil and Switzerland
* Announced completion of capacity expansion projects at key sites in Brazil and Switzerland
* In Formosa, site will raise its production capacity from 400,000 to 1.6 million bags of corn per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events