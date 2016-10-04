BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Darden Restaurants Inc :
* Expects FY 2017 earnings per share $3.87 to $3.97
* Darden Restaurants reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results; increases earnings outlook for the full fiscal year; and announces new share repurchase authorization
* Q1 sales $1.71 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.72 billion
* Qtrly same-restaurant sales increased 1.3% for quarter
* Qtrly Olive Garden same-restaurant sales rose 2.0% percent
* Qtrly reported diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations increased 39.7% to $0.88
* Authorized a new share repurchase program under which company may repurchase up to $500 million of its outstanding common stock
* Reaffirms its outlook for same-restaurant sales of approximately 1.0% to 2.0% for FY 2017
* Q1 Olive Garden sales $961.2 million versus $944.6 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.