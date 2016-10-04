BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SAB de CV :
* Said on Monday it has reached an agreement with Megacable to maintain telecommunication services to clients in Queretaro, Tehuacan and Puebla
* Megacable to pay $12.9 million for the deal
Source text: bit.ly/2dGw2wW
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.