Oct 4 Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SAB de CV :

* Said on Monday it has reached an agreement with Megacable to maintain telecommunication services to clients in Queretaro, Tehuacan and Puebla

* Megacable to pay $12.9 million for the deal

