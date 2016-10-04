Oct 4 Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV :

* Said on Monday completes purchase of Ceramica San Lorenzo for around $230 million

* Operation includes brands San Lorenzo and Cordillera, among others

* To finance the operation from two debt operations: syndicated loan from 2014 with Scotiabank for $200 million and a revolving credit line with Scotiabank for $70 million

