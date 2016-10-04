BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV :
* Said on Monday completes purchase of Ceramica San Lorenzo for around $230 million
* Operation includes brands San Lorenzo and Cordillera, among others
* To finance the operation from two debt operations: syndicated loan from 2014 with Scotiabank for $200 million and a revolving credit line with Scotiabank for $70 million
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.