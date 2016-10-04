Oct 4 Phh Corp:
* Unit got notice from Bank of America, exercising its right
to terminate, effective as of march 31, 2017, agreement with
unit which provides private label origination services on
behalf of Merrill Lynch
* Bank of America N.A. has contractual right to request
termination, transition assistance services up to 12 months
following March 31, 2017 termination date
* Estimates Merrill Lynch originations will contribute
approximately $45 million of pre-tax earnings for fiscal year
2016
Source text - (bit.ly/2dGMq0x)
Further company coverage: