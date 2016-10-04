Oct 4 Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF):

* Requested the Warsaw Stock Exchange to suspend trading of shares of Topmedical SA, B3System SA, Hawe SA and Interbud-Lublin SA from Oct. 4 to Nov. 4 including

* Says requested suspension of trading of Topmedical, B3System and Hawe SA as the companies have not published their H1 2016 financial reports in requested time frame

* Says requested suspension of trading of Interbud-Lublin SA connection with the publication of H1 2016 report that does not meet the requirements provided for by law

* Requested also suspension of trading of Budopol-Wroclaw SA from Oct. 3 to Nov. 3 including as the company has not published its FY 2015 financial report

* WSE said on Monday it resolved to suspend trading of shares of Budopol-Wroclaw SA

Source text - bit.ly/2doD3r6

Further company coverage:,,, ,

(Gdynia Newsroom)