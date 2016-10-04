Oct 4 Polish Financial Supervision Authority
(KNF):
* Requested the Warsaw Stock Exchange to suspend trading of
shares of Topmedical SA, B3System SA, Hawe SA
and Interbud-Lublin SA from Oct. 4 to Nov. 4
including
* Says requested suspension of trading of Topmedical,
B3System and Hawe SA as the companies have not published their
H1 2016 financial reports in requested time frame
* Says requested suspension of trading of Interbud-Lublin SA
connection with the publication of H1 2016 report that does not
meet the requirements provided for by law
* Requested also suspension of trading of Budopol-Wroclaw SA
from Oct. 3 to Nov. 3 including as the company has not
published its FY 2015 financial report
* WSE said on Monday it resolved to suspend trading of
shares of Budopol-Wroclaw SA
