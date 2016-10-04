Oct 4 Lojas Americanas SA :

* Said on Monday its board of directors approved own capital interest payment totalling 30.0 million Brazilian reais ($9.3 million), corresponding to a gross value of 0.0212 real per ordinary and preferred share

* Payment on April 17, 2017

* Record date is Oct. 5

Source text: bit.ly/2du8ZpY

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.2334 reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)