Oct 5InFin Innovative Finance AG :
* Said on Tuesday Board of Directors will execute previously
approved capital increase consisting of all the paid up shares
of Mars One Merchandise Plc and acquire first 3 pct on Oct. 7 by
means of a capital increase against contribution in-kind
* Remaining shares will be subscribed by means of additional
capital increase against contribution in-kind in AGM which will
take place in November 2016
* In total, shares should be acquired for a planned
valuation of 87 million euros ($97.57 million), which
corresponds to a discount of about 27 pct compared with a
current company valuation
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8917 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)