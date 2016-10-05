Oct 5ATHOS Immobilien AG :

* Said on Tuesday Jochen Dickinger plans to make a public share purchase offer for up to 240,000 shares (13.33 pct of share capital) of ATHOS Immobilien AG at 42 euros ($47.13) per share

* Acceptance period expected from Oct. 24 to Nov. 18

* Currently Jochen Dickinger holds 77,000 shares in ATHOS Immobilien AG, corresponding to 4.28 pct of share capital

