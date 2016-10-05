Oct 5 Cellectis SA :

* Announced on Tuesday the issuance of U.S. patent 9,458,439 - which claims gene inactivation by use of chimeric restriction endonucleases

* This patent granted by the USPTO to the Institut Pasteur and Boston Children's Hospital naming Dr Andre Choulika and Pr. Richard C. Mulligan as co-inventors, is exclusively licensed to Cellectis

