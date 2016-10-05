Oct 5Moscow Exchange :

* Reported on Tuesday September trading volumes of 74.6 trillion roubles ($1.19 trillion), up 5.7 percent versus year ago

* September total trading volumes on the equity and bond market were 2,073.4 billion roubles (September 2015: RUB 1,641.0 bln)

* September turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units was 710.2 billion roubles (September 2015: RUB 735.4 bln)

* September turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was up 50.5 percent YoY and totalled 1,363.2 billion roubles (September 2015: RUB 905.6 bln)

* September derivatives market volumes amounted to 9.7 trillion roubles (September 2015: RUB 10.7 trln), or 178.0 mln contracts (September 2015: 173.2 mln contracts)

* September FX market turnover was 27.6 trillion roubles(September 2015: RUB 34.6 trln)

* September money market turnover increased by 76.7 percent YoY and totalled 31.6 trillion roubles (September 2015: RUB 17.9 trln).

($1 = 62.5752 roubles)