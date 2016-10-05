Oct 5 Inmobiliaria Ide SA :

* Said on Tuesday resolved to pay out FY 2016 dividend in the amount of 0.5 million soles ($147,055), payable over 9 million ordinary shares and 3.1 million investment shares

* To pay out 0.04130391 soles per ordinary and investment share

* Sets registry date to Oct. 21 and payment date to Oct. 26

($1 = 3.4001 soles)