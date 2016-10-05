Oct 5 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Tuesday that on request of Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF), suspends trading of shares of Topmedical SA, B3System SA, Hawe SA and Interbud-Lublin SA

* KNF requested suspension of trading of these companies from Oct. 4 to Nov. 4 including

(Gdynia Newsroom)