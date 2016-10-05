BRIEF-Egypt's Porto Group Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago
Oct 5 Maestro Peru SA :
* Said on Tuesday Chairman Juan Xavier Roca Mendenhall decided to step down from his post effective Dec. 31
* Roca Mendenhall will also step down as chairman of Banco Falabella Peru
Source text: bit.ly/2dIXCtt , bit.ly/2dJjZUc
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago
SYDNEY, May 14 Australia will host diplomats from China, Britain, and dozens of other countries in its tropical north from Sunday, as part of an effort to drum up investment and broaden the economic base of the sparsely populated region.