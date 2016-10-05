Oct 5 Maestro Peru SA :

* Said on Tuesday Chairman Juan Xavier Roca Mendenhall decided to step down from his post effective Dec. 31

* Roca Mendenhall will also step down as chairman of Banco Falabella Peru

