Oct 5 Inversiones Unespa SA :

* Said on Tuesday it resolved to pay out FY 2016 interim dividend in the amount of 5.0 Chilean pesos ($0.0075) per share, that is 100 million pesos payable over 20 million shares

* Sets payment date to Oct. 20 and cut-off date to Oct. 14

($1 = 663.0900 Chilean pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)