BRIEF-Egypt's Porto Group Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago
Oct 5 Inversiones Union Espanola SA (INVIESPA) :
* Said on Tuesday resolved to pay out FY 2016 interim dividend in the amount of 36.0 Chilean pesos ($0.0543) per share, that is 831.6 million pesos payable over 23.1 million shares
* Sets payment date to Oct. 20 and cut-off date to Oct. 14
($1 = 663.0900 Chilean pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, May 14 Australia will host diplomats from China, Britain, and dozens of other countries in its tropical north from Sunday, as part of an effort to drum up investment and broaden the economic base of the sparsely populated region.