BRIEF-Egypt's Porto Group Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago
Oct 5 New Equity Venture International AB :
* Says has acquired all shares in in-house project iApotek Int AB, with brands iApotek.se and Shaveit.se
* Purchase price for all shares acquired was 2 million Swedish crowns ($232,978.04)
* Transaction was conducted at a company value of 13.5 million crowns
SYDNEY, May 14 Australia will host diplomats from China, Britain, and dozens of other countries in its tropical north from Sunday, as part of an effort to drum up investment and broaden the economic base of the sparsely populated region.