Oct 5 New Equity Venture International AB :

* Says has acquired all shares in in-house project iApotek Int AB, with brands iApotek.se and Shaveit.se

* Purchase price for all shares acquired was 2 million Swedish crowns ($232,978.04)

* Transaction was conducted at a company value of 13.5 million crowns

Source text: bit.ly/2dEelkF

Further company coverage:

($1 = 8.5845 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)