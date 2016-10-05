Oct 5 MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA :

* Said on Tuesday its board had approved to sign a loan agreement for the total amount of 96.8 million Brazilian reais ($29.9 million) with Banco Votorantim SA

* To issue bank credit notes within the operation

Source text: bit.ly/2dx3SFm

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.2390 reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)