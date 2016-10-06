UPDATE 1-Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 Intersport Polska SA :
* Said that it has preliminarily agreed with INTERSPORT Deutschland eG (IDE) that from 2017 onwards it would purchase stock under the Intersport label directly from INTERSPORT International Corporation (IIC)
* Until now the company was buying the stock through an intermediary, IDE
* This move will enable Intersport Polska to obtain higher sale margin
FRANKFURT/JOHANNESBURG, May 17 South African retail group Steinhoff on Wednesday said it was kicking off a process to separately list its African retail businesses on the Johannesburg stock exchange which it said would avoid those assets being undervalued.