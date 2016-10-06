Oct 6 Intersport Polska SA :

* Said that it has preliminarily agreed with INTERSPORT Deutschland eG (IDE) that from 2017 onwards it would purchase stock under the Intersport label directly from INTERSPORT International Corporation (IIC)

* Until now the company was buying the stock through an intermediary, IDE

* This move will enable Intersport Polska to obtain higher sale margin

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)