UPDATE 1-Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 Graal SA :
* The price in the tender offer for 55.77 pct of Graal's shares has been risen to 32 zloty ($8.33) per share from 26 zloty per share - Haiton IB, the intermediary in the transaction said
* Boguslaw Kowalski, Greenwich Investments and other affiliates announced a tender for all Graal's outstanding shares at 26 zlotys per share in Aug.
($1 = 3.8395 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT/JOHANNESBURG, May 17 South African retail group Steinhoff on Wednesday said it was kicking off a process to separately list its African retail businesses on the Johannesburg stock exchange which it said would avoid those assets being undervalued.