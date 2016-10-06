Oct 6 Graal SA :

* The price in the tender offer for 55.77 pct of Graal's shares has been risen to 32 zloty ($8.33) per share from 26 zloty per share - Haiton IB, the intermediary in the transaction said

* Boguslaw Kowalski, Greenwich Investments and other affiliates announced a tender for all Graal's outstanding shares at 26 zlotys per share in Aug.

Source text: bit.ly/2dMwoBC

($1 = 3.8395 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)