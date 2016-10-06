Oct 6 (Reuters) -
* Latitude Horizon Fund to spin out of Odey Asset Management
in early November.
* Fund to be a global long only Diversified Growth Fund
targeting absolute returns, with lower volatility and lower
fees.
* Latitude Investment Management says Mark Carter joins as
Chief Operating Officer from Vinci Zafferano, and Emma Barrat
joins from Oppenheimer with responsibility for sales and
marketing.
* The Horizon Fund will charge a management fee of 1 percent
and no performance fee.
Source text for Eikon:
(Reporting By Carolyn Cohn and Simon Jessop)