Oct 6 (Reuters) -

* Latitude Horizon Fund to spin out of Odey Asset Management in early November.

* Fund to be a global long only Diversified Growth Fund targeting absolute returns, with lower volatility and lower fees.

* Latitude Investment Management says Mark Carter joins as Chief Operating Officer from Vinci Zafferano, and Emma Barrat joins from Oppenheimer with responsibility for sales and marketing.

* The Horizon Fund will charge a management fee of 1 percent and no performance fee.