BRIEF-Theranos says names former Abbott diagnostics executive Cass Grandone as head of product development
* Theranos says names former abbott diagnostics executive cass grandone as head of product development Source text (http://bit.ly/2pLI2ai)
Oct 6 Gerresheimer CEO on conference call
* Expects sale of lab glassware unit to be completed by end-November
* Looking at possible acquisitions in Southeast Asia, South America
* Dividend of 1 eur per share for 2015/16 possible
* Pretax book gain from sale of lab glassware business could be 65-70 million eur Further company coverage:
* Theranos says names former abbott diagnostics executive cass grandone as head of product development Source text (http://bit.ly/2pLI2ai)
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis