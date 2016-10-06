BRIEF-Mondelēz International declares quarterly dividend of $0.19/shr
* Mondelēz International declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share
(Corrects first bullet to say company expects to report Q2 revenue in the range of $132 mln-$134 mln, not $134 mln)
Oct 6 Quantum Corp
* Expects to report Q2 revenue of $132 million-$134 million versus I/B/E/S view $119.9 million
* Quantum announces preliminary fiscal second quarter 2017 revenue Of $132 million-$134 million, up 13-15 percent year-over-year, with over 50 percent growth In scale-out storage
* Expects to be breakeven on both a diluted GAAP and diluted non-GAAP basis in Q2
* Made progress toward completion of a new financing package to refinance existing credit line
* CARSARRIVE NETWORK ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS