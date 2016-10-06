BRIEF-Genmab announces plans for new studies of Daratumumab
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis
Oct 6 PExA AB :
* Board decides on rights issue of up to 2,460,212 shares at an issue price of 6.35 Swedish crowns per share, subject to approval at the EGM
* Fully subscribed rights issue provides PExA with proceeds of about 15.6 million Swedish crowns ($1.81 million) before issue costs
* For each existing share the holder will receive one subscription right
* Possession of eleven subscription rights entitle to subscription of four new shares
Source text: bit.ly/2dNfXWp
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.6183 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis
* REG-AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES THAT CHMP HAS ADOPTED A NEGATIVE OPINION FOR MASITINIB IN INDOLENT SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS, PRIMARILY DUE TO GCP INSPECTION FINDINGS