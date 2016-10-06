BRIEF-Genmab announces plans for new studies of Daratumumab
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis
Oct 6BrainCool AB (publ) :
* Signs agreement with Karolinska Sjukhuset for clinical study to prevent oral mucositis
* Starts expanded clinical trial of the company's product, Cooral system
* REG-AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES THAT CHMP HAS ADOPTED A NEGATIVE OPINION FOR MASITINIB IN INDOLENT SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS, PRIMARILY DUE TO GCP INSPECTION FINDINGS