Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 Navistar Financial Corp:
* Navistar Financial closes $300 million wholesale funding transaction
* Transaction will replace a $250 million deal from november 2014 that matures in october 2016
* After transaction, NFC will have approximately $1.05 billion in total wholesale funding capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
