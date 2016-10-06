RAMALLAH, West Bank Oct 6 Palestinian President
Mahmoud Abbas left a West Bank hospital on foot on Thursday
after undergoing heart tests, Reuters live television pictures
showed, smiling and waving to reporters before being driven
away.
Abbas, 81, was taken to the hospital earlier in the day and
a doctor at the facility said the tests, which included a
cardiac catheterization, showed normal results.
Abbas has long been reported to be suffering from heart
problems, though Palestinian political officials have never
confirmed this.
(Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Dominic Evans)