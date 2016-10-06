Oct 6 Planigrupo Latam SAPI de CV :

* Reported on Wednesday that on Sept. 30 it bought 90 percent of company which owns a shopping centre Plaza Bella Ramos Arizpe in Coahuila

* Reached full stake in the company, as it had already held 10 percent stake indirectly

* Financed the operation via an issue of around 136 million Mexican pesos ($7.1 million)

($1 = 19.2510 Mexican pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)