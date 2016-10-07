BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Oct 7 Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
* Execution of MoU for sale/transfer of the company's property at Waluj MIDC, Aurangabad
* Industrial land and building was eariler used as toothpowder manufacturing facility which closed in May 2015
* Has identified a suitable buyer to whom the property will be sold Source text: bit.ly/2dQVZ1A Further company coverage:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 27.7 pct