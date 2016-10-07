BRIEF- Soko Seiren announces outcome of takeover bid by Marui Group
* Says Marui Group Co Ltd acquired 3.6 million shares of the company during period from March 28 to May 18
Oct 7 AS Roma SpA :
* Reported on Thursday FY (fiscal year ended June 30) revenue 219.4 million euros ($243.73 million) versus 180.6 million euros a year ago
* FY net loss 14.0 million euros versus loss 41.2 million euros a year ago
* Says that the absence of income from participating to the UEFA Champions League will affect economic performance in FY 2016/2017
* Says expects result in FY 2016/2017 to be negative but to improve compared to FY 2015/2016
* Does not expect a decrease in debt in FY 2016/2017
* RFM Corporation sold 3.3 million treasury shares at 4.80 pesos per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: