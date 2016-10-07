BRIEF-S i2i Timited terminates proposed acquisition of e-commerce platform
* Proposed Acquisition Of E-commerce Platform & Dilution Of Equity In Affinity Capital Pte Ltd
Oct 7 TelForceOne SA :
* Kaps Investment Sp. z o.o. and Sebastian Sawicki announced a tender offer for 1,141,461 shares representing 13.93 pct stake in TelForceOne, representative of offerors said in a statement on Thursday
* The price in the tender offer is 3.10 zloty per share
* Kaps Investment Sp. z o.o. and Sebastian Sawicki currently jointly hold 86.07 pct stake in TelForceOne
* The offerors plan to reach 100 percent stake in TelForceOne
* Previously, Kaps Investment Sp. z o.o. and Sebastian Sawicki announced a tender offer for 48.14 pct stake in TelForceOne in May
May 19 Navinfo Co Ltd * Says board elects Wu Jingfeng as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rxfmPG Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)